DENVER – The Blues have rattled off quite some impressive wins since snapping an eight-game losing streak last week, perhaps the season’s most gratifying victory coming Monday night with some special guests.

St. Louis defeated the defending Stanley-Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, on Monday night, rallying from behind and killing off a late 6-on-3 skater deficit to secure the win.

The thriller was quite the treat for 21 mothers of Blues players in attendance. It’s the first time in franchise history, the mothers have traveled with the Blues on a road trip to cheer on their sons.

“1-0. I told you guys they’d come through,” said head coach Craig Berube to media after Monday’s win.

Some mothers traveled overseas and up to 10,000 miles to see their sons in action. Among the furthest commutes, Ivan Barbashev’s mother Marina from Moscow, Russia, and Nathan Walker’s mother Ceri from Sydney, Australia.

Mothers started arriving in Denver on Sunday, and some even had a chance to see the Blues in Las Vegas one night before. The Blues welcomed the mothers with player jerseys, in addition to an up-close look at Monday’s pregame practices and team meetings.

By Monday evening, the mothers cheered their sons on in a suite. Deborah, Sandra and Roula, the mothers of Robert Thomas, Brandon Saad and Jordan Kyrou, all enjoyed goals from their sons.

“It’s always nice, especially when mom is in the stands,” said Thomas on Monday’s Bally Sports Midwest broadcast. “For her to be in the room [pregame], it’s a pretty surreal experience. I know they love it.”

And though most are just meeting one another for the first time, there was instant camaraderie. Many mothers are bonded by the time commitment, smelly equipment and more they experience from their sons’ early days of hockey.

“We’re best friends,” said Rita Schenn, Brayden Schenn’s mother, on the Bally Sports Midwest broadcast. “There’s something about hockey and the connection with family that once you have that, it never goes away.”

After the win, the mothers celebrated just about like how many fans might during a home game. They assembled outside the visiting locker room and sang John Denver’s “Country Roads,” a tradition that has gained popularity late in Blues games in recent seasons. The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford shared video from the wholesome experience on Twitter.

The moms kept some good luck rolling for the Blues, who are now 8-1-1 in games from organized parents trips. The first mothers’ trip comes after several organized fathers’ trips prior to this season.

Moms now head to the Windy City to watch one more road game before the Blues head home. St. Louis has a chance to extend its winning streak to a season-best four games against the division rival Chicago Blackhawks.

According to the Blues, the mothers on the trip include:

Noel Acciari’s mom, Edna

Ivan Barbashev’s mom, Marina

Jordan Binnington’s mom, Lindsay

Robert Bortuzzo’s mom, Susan

Justin Faulk’s mom, Gail

Torey Krug’s mom, Cheryl

Jordan Kyrou’s mom, Roula

Nick Leddy’s mom, Vicki

Josh Leivo’s mom, Lee

Niko Mikkola’s mom, Pirjo

Ryan O’Reilly’s mom, Bonnie

Colton Parayko’s mom, Karen

Scott Perunovich’s mom, Susan

Tyler Pitlick’s mom, Amy

Calle Rosen’s mom, Marie

Brandon Saad’s mom, Sandra

Marco Scandella’s mom, Sandra

Brayden Schenn’s mom, Rita

Robert Thomas’ mom, Deborah

Alexey Toropchenko’s mom, Yulia

Nathan Walker’s mom, Ceri