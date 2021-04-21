NHL announces more schedule changes for St. Louis Blues

ST. LOUIS–With only a few weeks left in the regular season, the NHL announced several more schedule changes Wednesday that impact the St. Louis Blues and the stretch run.
- Colorado at St. Louis, scheduled for April 20, is now scheduled for Monday, April 26 at 6 p.m. CT
- St. Louis at Minnesota, scheduled for April 26, is now scheduled for Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. CT
- St. Louis at Minnesota, scheduled for May 12, is now scheduled for Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m. CT
- Minnesota at St. Louis, scheduled for April 30, is now scheduled for Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT
- Minnesota at St. Louis, scheduled for May 1, is now scheduled for Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. CT
Blues contests have been rescheduled for several different reasons this year, from COVID-19 protocols, to weather, and concerns over public safety in the Twin Cities in the wake of the officer involved shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn.