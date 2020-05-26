NHL looks to take next step toward resuming play

The NHL owners and players continue to talk about restarting their season. Players are saying there's no hurry on returning. They could wait til Fall and finish the current season, then start the 2020-21 season right after awarding the Stanley Cup. Blues and Fox Sports Midwest reporter Andy Strickland weighs in on this topic.

Blues and Fox Sports Midwest reporter Andy Strickland discusses possible playoff opponents for the Blues if the current season gets going again.