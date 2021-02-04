NHL mandates new COVID-19 rules in wake of positive tests and postponed games

St. Louis Blues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ice is resurfaced just before the start of an NHL hockey game between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks at Enterprise Center Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- NHL fans will notice a few changes the next time they watch their favorite teams play and the cameras show the tight shots of team benches. The shielding behind team benches that usually separates fans from players has been ordered out by the league as part of a new round COVID-19 mitigation.

The series of moves come as the league has been forced to postpone games due to players and staff ending up in the NHL’s coronavirus protocols, either because of a positive test or potential exposures.

Removing the partitions behind team benches will help improve airflow, the NHL said in a statement Thursday. No one will be allowed to sit in that immediate area behind benches. In addition, players and coaches have been told not to arrive at the arena more than an hour and 45 minutes prior to the start of a given game, “except to receive necessary treatment or to engage in preparations in advance of the Game.” Virtual meetings are being encouraged, and players are being told to leave arenas after the game as quickly as they can.

Teams have until February 10 to submit plans that would create more locker room space to promote six feet of social distancing and the league may decide to put air cleaners behind bench areas to improve air quality and reduce viral transmission risks.

“It is important to note that, while we have seen almost 100 players enter our COVID Protocols, fewer than half have done so because of confirmed positive tests – and, among that group, many have not been symptomatic,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “Our priority has been and will continue to be to act conservatively with an abundance of caution, understanding that there are many things about the transmission of COVID-19 that are still being discovered. As a result, we won’t hesitate to take additional measures as indicated by what we are learning and as directed by our medical advisers.”

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News