NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team over COVID concerns

The National Hockey League and the players union have agreed to postpone several upcoming games due to a recent increase in COVID-19 cases among players, coaches, and team staff. The league also shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season.

The Detroit Red Wings were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators, and Boston Bruins.

In a statement, the league says not many of those cases have resulted in serious illness or “concerning symptoms.” After consulting with medical experts, the 2021-22 season will continue, since nearly all players and team staff are fully vaccinated.

However, because of the concerns of traveling between the United States and Canada and “the fluid nature of federal travel restrictions,” all cross-border games between Dec. 20 and Dec. 23 will be postponed.

The following games will be rescheduled at a future date:

Monday, Dec. 20

Montreal @ NY Islanders; Anaheim @ Edmonton

Tuesday, Dec. 21

St. Louis @ Ottawa; Vancouver @ San Jose

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Montreal @ NY Rangers; Winnipeg @ Dallas; Edmonton @ Los Angeles

Thursday, Dec. 23

St. Louis @ Toronto; Carolina @ Ottawa; Montreal @ New Jersey; Anaheim @ Vancouver;

Edmonton @ San Jose

