NHL Winter Classic tickets between Blues and Wild go on sale Wednesday

ST. LOUIS– The NHL announced today that tickets to the 2022 Discover Winter Classic between the Blues and WIld will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. The game will be a the Minnesota Twins stadium.

The Winter Classic will be the first NHL Winter Classic scheduled to be played in primetime. It will start at 6 p.m. CT on Jan 1.

The St. Louis Blues played in the 2017 Winter Classic at Busch Stadium. The Blues defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

The Wild and Blues have faced off 85 times during the regular season, with St. Louis holding a nine-point advantage over Minnesota (STL: 43-28-14—100; MIN: 37-31-17—91).

The clubs have met twice in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, including the 2015 First Round won by Minnesota in six games, and the 2017 First Round won by St. Louis in five games.

