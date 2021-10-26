O’Reilly and Saad on Blues’ non-roster COVID list

ST. LOUIS – Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly and Blues left wing Brandon Saad are on the team’s non-roster COVID list as of Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong made the announcement. The team has recalled forward Dakota Joshua, 25, from the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Joshua has appeared in five games with Springfield this season. He has logged one assist and six penalty minutes. He dressed in 12 Blues games last season and had one goal and seven penalty minutes.