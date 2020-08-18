O’Reilly scores 2, Blues beat Canucks 3-1 to tie series

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 17: The St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks battle late in the third period in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 17, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The Blues defeated the Canucks 3-1. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 to even in their first-round playoff series.

Alex Pietrangelo also scored for the Blues and added an assist. Jake Allen made 22 saves. J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 34 shots.

Game 5 is Wednesday. O’Reilly gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 6:52 of the second as he took a pass out of the corner from David Perron, walked out in front of the net and flicked a backhander into the top corner for the second two-goal playoff game of his career. Pietrangelo fired shot that hit Edler’s stick and went in with 4:13 to go in the middle period.