ST. LOUIS – Oskar Sundqvist, a gritty forward and a key piece in the St. Louis Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup championship, will rejoin the roster next season.

Sundqvist agreed to a one-year, $775,000 contact with the Blues, a deal the team officially announced Wednesday. Sundqvist also hinted at the deal Wednesday morning via Twitter.

The 29-year-old is gearing for his second stint with the team. He returns to the Blues after spending five seasons with the team from 2017-22. During that time, he collected 35 goals and 48 assists over 242 regular-season games.

Sundqvist was traded to the Detroit Red Wings in a deal that brought Nick Leddy to the Blues last year. He played for Detroit and the Minnesota Wild before becoming a free agent and signing his next contract with the Blues.

Sundqvist joins MacKenzie MacEachern and Sammy Blais in the likes of 2019 Stanley Cup champions who had a brief stop elsewhere in recent years before returning to St. Louis.

In addition to rejoining the Blues, Sundqvist has been vocal in his support for St. Louis CITY SC games, both at home and on the road.