DENVER – St. Louis native Pat Maroon’s quest for a fourth straight Stanley Cup championship continues Wednesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning battle the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Final.

Maroon has won three straight Stanley Cups and 15 consecutive playoff series dating back to the St. Louis Blues’ championship run in 2019. The Lightning will take on an Avalanche team that led the Western Conference with 119 points this season.

The Avalanche franchise is also owned by Stan Kroenke, the face behind the NFL’s Rams move from St. Louis to Los Angeles in 2016. In an interview Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show, Maroon showed his disapproval for the Avalanche’s owner, saying, “I hate Stan Kroenke.. I can’t stand that guy because he took the Rams from St. Louis.”

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday. ABC will carry the broadcast for Game 1 and the rest of the final round.