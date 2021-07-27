Pavel Buchnevich agrees to 4-year $23.2 million contract with Blues

New York Rangers’ Pavel Buchnevich skates during warm ups before and NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP)

ST. LOUIS – Forward Pavel Buchnevich has agreed to a four-year $23.2 million contract with the Blues.

The Russian-born hockey player was acquired by the Blues on Friday in a trade with the New York Rangers. The trade included the Blues giving the Rangers Sammy Blais and a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Buchnevich has spent his entire five-year NHL career with the Rangers. He has recorded 195 points (79 goals, 116 assists) and 112 penalty minutes in 301 regular-season games.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound player was originally drafted by New York in the third round as the 75th pick of the 2013 NHL Draft. He did not make his NHL debut until the 2016-2017 season.