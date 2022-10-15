ST. LOUIS – It didn’t take long for the St. Louis Blues to light the lamp in the 2022-23 season opener. If you had Pavel Buchnevich scoring the first goal of the year, you guessed right.

Buchnevich unloaded for a one-timer on the Blues first power play of the season, picking up the Blues’ first goal of the new campaign.

Less than five minutes into the game, Buchnevich found an open spot on the right of the goaltender, setting up very similar play to how active all-time goal scorer Alex Ovechkin capitalizes. Torey Krug worked through some traffic to set up the goal.

Buchnevich set career-highs in goals (30) and points (76) last season. His first goal comes off a strong preseason showing with 3 goals and 2 assists in abbreviated action.

St. Louis carries a 1-0 lead into the first intermission of Saturday’s season opener against the Columbus Blues Jackets.