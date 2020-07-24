Pending free agents confront injury risk in NHL playoffs

Pending free agents face the risk of injury by resuming the NHL season. Prominent players like St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo, Boston defenseman Torey Krug, Washington goaltender Braden Holtby and Arizona winger Taylor Hall are all willing to accept that risk for a chance of winning the Stanley Cup.
In an ordinary year, they would’ve already cashed in when free agency opened July 1. They now must try to stay healthy after several months off the ice with a potentially big payday awaiting in October. Even then, they might make less because of the effects the pandemic had on the league’s salary cap.