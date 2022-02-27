Perron, Binnington help Blues pound Blackhawks 4-0

St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Kyrou (25) scores a goal against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored during St. Louis’ dominant second period, and the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 for their fourth straight win.

Perron tacked on a third-period goal in the opener of a four-game trip.

Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves in his second shutout of the season.

The Blues improved to 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks, closing out their season series.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 stops for Chicago, turning away several quality chances for St. Louis.

By JAY COHEN, AP Sports Writer