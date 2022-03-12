Perron, Thomas star as St. Louis Blues win wild road game against Nashville

St. Louis Blues’ David Perron celebrates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Robert Thomas scored his second goal of the game with 2:38 left as the St. Louis Blues beat the Nashville Predators 7-4 for their second straight win.

Thomas also had an assist for the Blues who were second in the NHL’s Central Division and padded their lead over Nashville to five points. The Predators sit in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference. David Perron also had two goals, including an empty-netter. Justin Faulk added a second empty-net goal 24 seconds later. St. Louis had a three-goal lead disappear in the second period, only to get it back with three goals in the third. period. Nashville had its three-game winning streak snapped.