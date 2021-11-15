Perunovich eyes NHL Debut with Blues

Members of the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues shake hands following Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in St. Louis. Colorado won the game 5-2 to take the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues recalled defenseman and 2020 second-round pick Scott Perunovich Monday afternoon.

Following an impressive start to the AHL season (two goals, 18 assists, 20 points), Perunovich, 23, is set to make his NHL debut when the Blues host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Perunovich won two NCAA championships during his time at Minnesota-Duluth. He began his pro career in 2020 but missed all of last season due to a left shoulder injury that required surgery.

St. Louis reassigned Joel Hofer, Dakota Joshua and Calle Rosen to the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield as well.