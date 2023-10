ST. LOUIS – Happy home opener night! The St. Louis Blues host the Seattle Kraken to begin the home slate of their 2023-24 season.

Ahead of the game, thousands of fans had the opportunity to enjoy an outdoor pregame rally at Union Station. The rally featured guest appearances from new captain Brayden Schenn, chairman Tom Stillman, Blues Hall of Famer Bernie Federko and many others.

Check the slideshow below for photos from Saturday’s home opener festivities.