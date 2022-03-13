Pierre Luc-Dubois scores in OT, Jets beat Blues 4-3

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington reacts after giving up the game-winning goal to Winnipeg Jets’ Pierre-Luc Dubois in overtime of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 13, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre Luc-Dubois scored in overtime and Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves in the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night.

The Jets broke a two-game losing streak and have won 10 of their last 12 games in St. Louis.

The Blues have lost five of seven. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele scored 1:03 seconds apart in the third period to give the Jets a 3-2 lead Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which improved to 4-17-2 when trailing after two periods. David Perron, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis.

