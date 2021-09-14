Prospective St. Louis Blues player robbed at gunpoint on the Arch grounds Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man and a woman were robbed at gunpoint on the St. Louis Archgounds at around 7:30 pm Monday. One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, is a prospective player for the St. Louis Blues. The team says that he is in town for rookie camp.

The suspect demanded that the victims give him their cell phones, vehicle keys, wallet, and purse. He then ran away. The victims were not injured.

The suspect is described as a Black male, in his mid-20’s, who is around 6’1″ tall. He has a low haircut and was wearing a black graphic t-shirt, grey pants, and white basketball-style gym shoes.

Police say that the incident is still under investigation.

The St. Louis Blues issued this statement about the incident:

“The St. Louis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on the Arch grounds early Monday evening involving one of our organization’s prospects. Our player, who is in St. Louis for our rookie camp, is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect. We will have no further comment at this time.”