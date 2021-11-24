Red Wings on 4-game losing streak face Blues in Detroit

St. Louis Blues (10-6-2, first in the Central) vs. Detroit Red Wings (8-9-3, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings +120, Blues -144; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to stop its four-game skid with a victory over St. Louis.

The Red Wings are 5-2-2 at home. Detroit averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Filip Hronek leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Blues have gone 5-3-1 away from home. St. Louis ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with eight.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Raymond leads the Red Wings with 19 points, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists. Hronek has six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kyrou has 18 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 10 assists for the Blues. Brandon Saad has seven goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Troy Stecher: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).