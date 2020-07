ST. LOUIS – Multiple news outlets are reporting that members of the St. Louis Blues have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the team was notified via text message Friday that workouts had been canceled at the Centene Community Ice Center, located in Maryland Heights.

The story was first reported by The Athletic.

All that’s known is at least two players—not coaches or staff—tested positive for the virus.