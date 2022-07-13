ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have locked up one of their young building blocks, singing center Robert Thomas to the richest contract in franchise history.

Thomas and the Blues agreed to an eight-year, $65 million contract extension on Wednesday. The contract will take effect after the 2023-24 season with one year remaining on his entry-level deal.

The 23-year-old forward now has secured the richest contract in franchise history, which also matches a club-record for the longest. Vladimir Tarasenko recently held the distinction for both of those deals with a 8-year, $60 million contract he signed in 2015.

“St. Louis is where I want to be,” Thomas told stlouisblues.com. “From the moment I got here, it’s been a second home to me, and every year that’s gone by, I’ve loved playing for the Blues more and more. Since I’ve been here, I’ve felt like we’ve had a chance at winning the Stanley Cup every season and I truly believe there will be many more opportunities to win it. That’s why I couldn’t be happier to be part of it for the next nine seasons.”

Thomas earns the new deal after a breakout 2021-22 season, which led him to career highs in goals (20), assists (57), points (77) and games played (72). He led the Blues in assists and ranked second overall on the team in points last year.

Over 241 games and four seasons with the Blues, Thomas has picked up 164 points on 42 goals and 122 assists. He also earned a Stanley Cup title with the St. Louis Blues in 2019 during his rookie season, the last player to accomplish that feat as a teenager.