Saad’s goals help Blues beat Sharks 4-1, end losing streak

St. Louis Blues’ Brandon Saad (20) scores against San Jose Sharks goaltender James Reimer (47) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice, Ville Husso made 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Husso was sharp while playing for the first time since Oct. 25. He was put on the COVID-19 list on Oct. 31. The Blues’ backup goalie had shutouts in his last two starts until Jonathan Dahlen’s goal at the 8:16 mark of the second ended the shutout streak at 163 minutes, 2 seconds.

The Blues have beaten San Jose four straight times.