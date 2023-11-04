ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each had a goal and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night.

Alexy Toropchenko, Robert Thomas, Kasperi Kapanen and Brandon Saad also scored for St. Louis. Joel Hofer made 30 saves.

The Blues (5-4-1) recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season. They beat New Jersey 4-1 on Friday night.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal (5-4-2) in its third consecutive loss. Samuel Montembeault made 29 stops.

St. Louis led 3-2 after two periods, and then scored three times in the third. Toropchenko posted a short-handed goal at 2:50. Schenn made it 5-2 with his first goal of the season at 5:53, and Kapanen scored into an empty net at 16:00.

Suzuki scored his third goal with 1:28 remaining, but that was it for Montreal.

Kyrou put St. Louis in front 1:24 into the first. Schenn got the puck in the corner and made a nifty pass to Kyrou, who was parked just to the right of the goal.

Montreal answered at 4:01 when Slafkovsky snapped in a wrist shot for a power-play goal. It was his first goal of the season.

Thomas put the Blues up 2-1 at 16:37. He cut to the slot after getting a pass from Justin Faulk, and then converted a wrist shot for his fourth goal of the season.

Each team scored a goal in the second.

Kyrou fed Saad at 13:03 for a 3-1 lead. Schenn forced a turnover in the neutral zone and got the puck to Kyrou for a 2-on-1 break. Saad one-timed the puck by Montembeault.

The Canadiens responded with Gallagher’s fourth goal of the season at 14:48.