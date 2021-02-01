Schenn stays hot, Husso gets 1st win as Blues beat Ducks 4-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored twice, Ville Husso got his first win as an NHL goaltender and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1.
Schenn is one of the NHL’s hottest players with six goals in his last seven games. He also has four assists during that span, which is tied with Montreal’s Nick Suzuki and Calgary’s Johnny Gaudreau for the longest points streak this season.
Husso stopped 25 shots in his second start.
Sammy Blais and Colton Parayko also scored for St. Louis. Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim.