Seattle selects Blues defenseman Vince Dunn

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 13: Vince Dunn #29 of the St. Louis Blues in action against the San Jose Sharks in Game Two of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 13, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – Confirming speculation that had bubbled up during the day, the Seattle Kraken Wednesday night selected St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn in the expansion draft to stock the next NHL franchise to hit the ice this fall.

The Kraken were guaranteed to select one player from each team except for the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

Dunn, an unrestricted free agent, had been on the trade market for much of the last year. A 2015 second round draft pick, Dunn played in 267 games for the Blues, scoring 32 goals with 70 assists.

There had been some speculation that Vladimir Tarasenko, the now-disgruntled forward who wants out of St. Louis, could have been taken, which would also free up salary cap room for the Blues. Tarasenko has 2 years and roughly $15 million in salary left on his contract.

The Blues will need to absorb some of his remaining salary or be willing to sweeten the pot for an acquiring team to be tempted to take Tarasenko, who has suffered from multiple shoulder injuries in recent years.