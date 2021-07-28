Seattle signs away Blues forward Jaden Schwartz

ST. LOUIS– The first official day teams could sign unrestricted free agents in this year’s class has resulted in a defection of a St. Louis Blues forward and Stanley Cup champion to the expansion Seattle Kraken.
Seattle announced it had signed Jayden Schwartz to a five year contract worth an annual average of $5.5 million.
Schwartz is reunited in the Pacific Northwest with former Blues defenseman Vince Dunn who was selected in last week’s expansion draft.
Schwartz’s representation also confirmed the deal.
In ten seasons in St. Louis, Schwartz had 154 goals and 231 assists for a total of 385 points.
On the ice, Schwartz will be remembered for his run during the Blues’ march to the Stanley Cup in 2019 when he scored the game-winner in game 6 of the series against Winnipeg.
He followed it up with a hat trick in game 7 to win the series.
Off the ice, Schwartz will be remembered for what he and his family did in memory of his sister Mandi.