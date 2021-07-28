Seattle signs away Blues forward Jaden Schwartz

St. Louis Blues’ Jaden Schwartz (17) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals Monday, May 13, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ST. LOUIS– The first official day teams could sign unrestricted free agents in this year’s class has resulted in a defection of a St. Louis Blues forward and Stanley Cup champion to the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Seattle announced it had signed Jayden Schwartz to a five year contract worth an annual average of $5.5 million.

🙌 Schwartzy 🙌



We've agreed to terms with Jaden Schwartz on a 5 year contract ($5.5M AAV). pic.twitter.com/p0ZPIfUUWW — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 28, 2021

Schwartz is reunited in the Pacific Northwest with former Blues defenseman Vince Dunn who was selected in last week’s expansion draft.

Schwartz’s representation also confirmed the deal.

Congrats on new deal to @SeattleKraken Schwartzy! Cup Champion. Leader. World class person. Sure to be a fan favorite very soon! pic.twitter.com/ACBnsf66Ti — Bartlett Hockey (@BartlettHockey) July 28, 2021

In ten seasons in St. Louis, Schwartz had 154 goals and 231 assists for a total of 385 points.

On the ice, Schwartz will be remembered for his run during the Blues’ march to the Stanley Cup in 2019 when he scored the game-winner in game 6 of the series against Winnipeg.

He followed it up with a hat trick in game 7 to win the series.

Off the ice, Schwartz will be remembered for what he and his family did in memory of his sister Mandi.

Mandi Schwartz’s smile never faded as she battled leukemia. Now, thanks to her family’s fight to keep her legacy alive and a bone marrow registry at a #stlblues game, a life has been saved.



Get the tissues ready. This is one incredible story. pic.twitter.com/UlSSmARNcD — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 24, 2019