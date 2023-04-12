MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The St. Louis Blues season is nearing an end, but fans can check out the Stanley Cup this weekend.

The Stanley Cup is coming to Centene Community Ice Center on Friday and Saturday. Fans can see it up close and take a photo with it from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The trophy visits the St. Louis area as part of planning around the USA Hockey Disabled Hockey Festival, according to the Centene Community Ice Center.

The Blues won their lone Stanley Cup title in 2019. The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin shortly after the regular season ends Friday.