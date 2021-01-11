Send your likeness to the game while watching from home with the Blues Fan Cutout program

ST. LOUIS – Much like how the St. Louis Cardinals had fans send in photos of themselves to put in the stands, the Blues will be doing the same.

Fans can purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves to be placed in a seat at the Enterprise Center for the 2020-21 season.

Cutouts are $74 each and can also be autographed by a current or former player for an additional fee. When the season is over, fans can either pick up their cutout or have it shipped to them for $25.

The Fan Cutout program gives $5 to Blues for Kids for every cutout purchased. Blues for Kids focuses on cancer care and awareness, health and wellness, education and youth hockey development.

Click here to get your cutout in the stands.