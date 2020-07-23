Shh! NHL gags teams on injury disclosure for player privacy

The NHL is prohibiting teams from disclosing injuries as a way to maintain player privacy during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s an even thicker veil of secrecy for a sport that already uses vague terms like upper- and lower-body injuries.

Players asked for the nondisclosure policy to prevent individual coronavirus tests results coming to light. Saying nothing has led to rampant speculation when prominent players like Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby or Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford are missing from practice.