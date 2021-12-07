Shorthanded Blues win in Overtime, 4-3 over Panthers

Pavel Buchnevich capped a great Blues effort scoring 53 seconds into overtime to give the Blues a 4-3 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. It’s the Blues fifth straight home victory! The Blues playing with only 17 skaters instead of the normal 18, due to injuries and Covid hung with the Panthers all night long. Ville Husso stopped 19 of 20 shots in the first period to keep the Blues in the game. Second period goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and Bryaden Schenn tied the game at 2-2 after 40 minutes of play. The Blues took a 3-2 lead on Brandon Saad’s tenth goal of the season. The Panthers would tie it 3-3 on Jonathan Huberdeau’s deflection goal. Then Buchnevich ended this back and forth game with his wrap around score in the extra period. It’s Pavel’s tenth goal of the season as well.

The only downer of this game was a leg injury sustained by Husso in the third period after the game was tied 3-3. No time table has been established for his return to the Blues net. Third string goalie Charlie Lindgren came in for Husso and got credit for the win in goal. Starting goalie Jordan Binnington remains on the NHL’s Covid-19 protocol list for the next few days before he can return.