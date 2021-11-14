Smith’s late goal lifts Hurricanes past Blues

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi (82) tries to poke the puck away from St. Louis Blues’ David Perron (57) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brendan Smith scored his first goal of the season with 2:57 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2. Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho also scored for the Hurricanes, who avoided a second straight loss after holding a lead in third period. Andrei Svechnikov and Tony DeAngelo both had two assists. Alex Lyon had 27 saves in his Carolina debut. Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the Blues. Joel Hofer, playing in his second NHL game, had 21 saves.

