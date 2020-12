St. Louis Blues 2020-2021 season schedule announced

St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas (18), right, is congratulated by teammate David Perron (57) after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The National Hockey league announced a schedule for the upcoming season Wednesday, with training camps officially set to open January 3. For this season only, the St. Louis Blues will be in the Western Division, facing off against Anaheim, Arizona, Colorado, Los Angeles, San Jose, Las Vegas and Minnesota.

To cut down on travel, teams will have back-to-back games or two games in three days against opponents in a 56-game season.

The Blues start the season on the road against the Colorado Avalanche with a two-game series starting January 13. The home opener is January 18 against San Jose. To start the season, fans will not yet be allowed at Enterprise Center.

The Blues will get their first crack against former teammate and captain Alex Pietrangelo when St. Louis travels to Las Vegas January 26. The Golden Knights will return the favor March 12.

2020-21 Regular Season Schedule

JANUARY

Jan. 13 at Colorado Avalanche

Jan. 15 at Colorado Avalanche

Jan. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks

Jan. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks

Jan. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Jan. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Jan. 26 at Vegas Golden Knights

Jan. 28 at Vegas Golden Knights

Jan. 30 at Anaheim Ducks

Jan. 31 at Anaheim Ducks

FEBRUARY

Feb. 2 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 6 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Feb. 7 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Feb. 9 at Minnesota Wild

Feb. 11 at Minnesota Wild

Feb. 13 at Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 15 at Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks

Feb. 20 vs. San Jose Sharks

Feb. 22 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Feb. 24 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Feb. 26 at San Jose Sharks

Feb. 27 at San Jose Sharks

MARCH

March 1 at Anaheim Ducks

March 3 at Anaheim Ducks

March 5 at Los Angeles Kings

March 6 at Los Angeles Kings

March 12 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

March 13 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

March 15 at Los Angeles Kings

March 17 at Los Angeles Kings

March 19 at San Jose Sharks

March 20 at San Jose Sharks

March 26 vs. Anaheim Ducks

March 27 vs. Anaheim Ducks

March 29 vs. Arizona Coyotes

March 31 vs. Arizona Coyotes

APRIL

April 3 at Colorado Avalanche

April 5 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

April 9 vs. Minnesota Wild

April 11 vs. Minnesota Wild

April 15 at Arizona Coyotes

April 17 at Arizona Coyotes

April 20 at Colorado Avalanche

April 22 vs. Colorado Avalanche

April 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

April 26 at Minnesota Wild

April 28 at Minnesota Wild

April 30 vs. Minnesota Wild

MAY

May 1 vs. Minnesota Wild

May 3 vs. Anaheim Ducks

May 5 vs. Anaheim Ducks

May 7 at Vegas Golden Knights

May 8 at Vegas Golden Knights