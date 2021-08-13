St. Louis Blues’ 2021-2022 schedule released with start times

St. Louis Blues’ David Perron (57) celebrates with Ryan O’Reilly (90), Torey Krug (47), Mike Hoffman (68) and Brayden Schenn (10) after scoring his second goal of the night, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in St. Louis. The Blues erased a 3-0 deficit to win 7-3. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS- A little more than three weeks after the NHL released a 2021-2022 schedule, the league Friday announced start times for all games, with the exception of the January 1, 2022 NHL Winter Classic contest against the Wild in Minneapolis.

The St. Louis Blues will open the season on Oct. 16 at Colorado. The club’s home opener is Oct. 23 against Los Angeles. The Blues get their first crack at the expansion Seattle Kraken January 13.

OCTOBER

Oct. 16 at Colorado Avalanche – 8 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Arizona Coyotes – 9 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Vegas Golden Knights – 9 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 vs. Los Angeles Kings – 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 vs. Colorado Avalanche – 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Kings – 9 p.m.

Nov. 4 at San Jose Sharks – 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Anaheim Ducks – 7 p.m.

Nov. 9 at Winnipeg Jets – 7 p.m.

Nov. 11 vs. Nashville Predators – 7 p.m.

Nov. 13 at Carolina Hurricanes – 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 vs. Edmonton Oilers – 6 p.m.

Nov. 16 vs. Arizona Coyotes – 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks – 7 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Dallas Stars – 7 p.m.

Nov. 22 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – 7 p.m.

Nov. 24 at Detroit Red Wings – 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 26 at Chicago Blackhawks – Noon

Nov. 27 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m.

Nov. 30 vs Tampa Bay Lightning – 7 p.m.

DECEMBER

Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning – 6 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Florida Panthers – Noon

Dec. 7 vs. Florida Panthers – 7 p.m.

Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m.

Dec. 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens – 6 p.m.

Dec. 12 vs. Anaheim Ducks – 6 p.m.

Dec. 14 at Dallas Stars – 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Dallas Stars – 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Winnipeg Jets – 2 p.m.

Dec. 21 at Ottawa Senators – 6 p.m.

Dec. 23 at Toronto Maple Leafs – 1 p.m.

Dec. 27 vs. New Jersey Devils – 7 p.m.

Dec. 29 vs. Edmonton Oilers – 7:30 p.m.

JANUARY

Jan. 1 at Minnesota Wild (Winter Classic)

Jan. 5 at Pittsburgh Penguins – 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs. Washington Capitals – 7 p.m.

Jan. 9 vs. Dallas Stars – 1 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Seattle Kraken – 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 vs. Nashville Predators – 7 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Seattle Kraken – 9 p.m.

Jan. 23 at Vancouver Canucks – 9 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Calgary Flames – 8 p.m.

Jan. 27 vs. Calgary Flames – 7 p.m.

Jan. 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 2 p.m.

Jan. 30 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 6 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 at Montreal Canadiens – 6 p.m.

Feb. 4-5: NHL All-Star Weekend

Feb. 7-22: Olympic Break (pending agreement)*

Feb. 25 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 7 p.m.

Feb. 27 at Chicago Blackhawks – 2 p.m.

Feb. 28 at Philadelphia Flyers – 6 p.m.

MARCH

March 2 at New York Rangers – 6:30 p.m.

March 5 at New York Islanders – 11:30 a.m.

March 6 at New Jersey Devils – Noon

March 8 vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m.

March 10 vs. New York Rangers – 7 p.m.

March 12 at Nashville Predators – 11:30 a.m.

March 13 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 6 p.m.

March 17 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m.

March 19 at Columbus Blue Jackets – 4 p.m.

March 22 at Washington Capitals – 6 p.m.

March 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m.

March 26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes – 7 p.m.

March 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks – 6:30 p.m.

March 30 at Vancouver Canucks – 9 p.m.

APRIL

April 1 at Edmonton Oilers – 8 p.m.

April 2 at Calgary Flames – 9 p.m.

April 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes – 7 p.m.

April 6 vs. Seattle Kraken – 7 p.m.

April 8 vs. Minnesota Wild – 7 p.m.

April 9 vs. New York Islanders – 7 p.m.

April 12 at Boston Bruins – 6 p.m.

April 14 at Buffalo Sabres – 6 p.m.

April 16 vs. Minnesota Wild – 2 p.m.

April 17 at Nashville Predators – 5 p.m.

April 19 vs. Boston Bruins – 7 p.m.

April 21 at San Jose Sharks – 9:30 p.m.

April 23 at Arizona Coyotes – 9 p.m.

April 24 at Anaheim Ducks – 7:30 p.m.

April 26 at Colorado Avalanche – 8:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Vegas Golden Knights – 7 p.m.