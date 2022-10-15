ST. LOUIS – Some of the greatest to ever sport the ‘Blue Note’ are being honored in the inaugural St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame class this year.

The St. Louis Blues launched the Hall of Fame last month in an effort “to pay homage to the franchise’s great history and honor special individuals who have made significant contributions to the Blues, on and off the ice.”

The Blues announced 10 inaugural franchise Hall of Fame members in September, including every player, coach and staff member with a retired number. A selection committee decided on four others to add to the inaugural Hall of Fame class.

The new inductees, featuring three with ties from the franchise’s first year in 1967, include….

Red Berenson

Scotty Bowman

Glenn Hall

Garry Unger

The Blues released a video during the first intermission of Saturday’s season opener to pay tribute to the four new members.

Prior to Saturday, the following members were recognized in the inaugural St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame…

Bernie Federko

Bob Gassoff

Brett Hull

Dan Kelly

Al MacInnis

Barclay Plager

Bob Plager

Chris Pronger

Sid Solomon Jr. (first team owner)

Brian Sutter