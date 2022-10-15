ST. LOUIS – Some of the greatest to ever sport the ‘Blue Note’ are being honored in the inaugural St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame class this year.
The St. Louis Blues launched the Hall of Fame last month in an effort “to pay homage to the franchise’s great history and honor special individuals who have made significant contributions to the Blues, on and off the ice.”
The Blues announced 10 inaugural franchise Hall of Fame members in September, including every player, coach and staff member with a retired number. A selection committee decided on four others to add to the inaugural Hall of Fame class.
The new inductees, featuring three with ties from the franchise’s first year in 1967, include….
- Red Berenson
- Scotty Bowman
- Glenn Hall
- Garry Unger
The Blues released a video during the first intermission of Saturday’s season opener to pay tribute to the four new members.
Prior to Saturday, the following members were recognized in the inaugural St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame…
- Bernie Federko
- Bob Gassoff
- Brett Hull
- Dan Kelly
- Al MacInnis
- Barclay Plager
- Bob Plager
- Chris Pronger
- Sid Solomon Jr. (first team owner)
- Brian Sutter