St. Louis Blues and Cardinals allow more fans as COVID restrictions ease

ST. LOUIS – Capacity limits are increasing starting tonight for both the Cardinals and the Blues.
Close to 40,000 fans will be downtown Friday night for games at Busch Stadium and the Enterprise Center.
This is another one of those moments that St. Louis sports fans have been waiting and hoping for. COVID restrictions being relaxed means more opportunities to see the hometown teams compete in person.
These changes really couldn’t come at better times. The Cards start a series tonight with the Cubs, and the Blues host their first home playoff game in their series with the Colorado Avalanche.
The Cardinals have been selling about 14,000 tickets per game so far this season. That’s about 33 percent of Busch Stadium’s capacity. That limit was in place so the team could be in compliance with social distancing rules of six feet between seating pods. With fewer COVID restrictions, the Cardinals can go to seating pods that are three feet apart. This is allowing the Cardinals to sell some 30,000 tickets per game.
The Cardinals have also announced that fully vaccinated fans no longer have to wear masks inside the stadium. Fans who are not yet fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks at all times inside the stadium. The Redbirds plan to increase to full capacity beginning June 14.
The Blues will allow 9,000 fans into the arena tonight. That is nearly 50 percent of the Enterprise Center’s capacity. The Blues were allowing 4,100 fans into home games for some time, but fewer COVID restrictions translate to more fans.
A release earlier this week from Enterprise Center said masks should be worn inside the arena.