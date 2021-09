St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong speaks during a news conference naming Craig Berube interim head coach of the NHL hockey team Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in St. Louis.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS–On the eve of the start of the 2021-2022 NHL season, the St. Louis Blues announced Saturday that the team has agreed to an extension with President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong.

The deal will make him the longest-tenured GM in franchise history.

The agreement comes on the same day the club acquired Logan Brown from Ottawa in exchange for Zach Sanford, and hours before the Blues hit the ice for the 2021-2022 exhibition opener at Enterprise against Minnesota.