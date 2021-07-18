St. Louis Blues announce protected list ahead of Seattle expansion draft

St. Louis Blues’ David Perron (57) celebrates with Ryan O’Reilly (90), Torey Krug (47), Mike Hoffman (68) and Brayden Schenn (10) after scoring his second goal of the night, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in St. Louis. The Blues erased a 3-0 deficit to win 7-3. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS- The Blues on Sunday morning released the team’s official list of players it will protect from being selected by the Seattle Kraken in Wednesday’s expansion draft. Most notably, the release confirms that the team has left winger Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Vince Dunn available.

First and second year players did not need protection. Among the other notables left unprotected are forwards Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Jaden Schwartz and Zach Sanford.

The Blues will lose one player in Wednesday’s expansion draft.

PROTECTED LIST

Fowards

Ivan Barbashev

Jordan Kyrou

Ryan O’Reilly

David Perron

Brayden Schenn

Oskar Sundqvist

Robert Thomas

Defense

Justin Faulk

Torey Krug

Colton Parayko

Goalie

Jordan Binnington