St. Louis Blues announce protected list ahead of Seattle expansion draft

ST. LOUIS- The Blues on Sunday morning released the team’s official list of players it will protect from being selected by the Seattle Kraken in Wednesday’s expansion draft. Most notably, the release confirms that the team has left winger Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Vince Dunn available.

First and second year players did not need protection. Among the other notables left unprotected are forwards Sammy Blais, Tyler Bozak, Jaden Schwartz and Zach Sanford.

The Blues will lose one player in Wednesday’s expansion draft.

PROTECTED LIST

Fowards

Ivan Barbashev
Jordan Kyrou
Ryan O’Reilly
David Perron
Brayden Schenn
Oskar Sundqvist
Robert Thomas

Defense

Justin Faulk
Torey Krug
Colton Parayko

Goalie

Jordan Binnington

