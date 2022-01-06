St. Louis Blues announce Tarasenko, Perunovich and Walman in COVID protocols

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko plays during the NHL Winter Classic hockey game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Target Field in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

ST. LOUIS–Hours after failing to hold onto a 2 goal lead Wednesday night in a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the St. Louis Blues lost several players for the time being.

The team announced that Vladimir Tarasenko, Scott Pernovich and Jake Walman were put into the league’s COVID protocol, which under new CDC rules, means they will be in quarantine for at least the next five days. That puts them out for Friday’s home game against Washington and Sunday’s home game against Dallas.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post Dispatch report that a total of 17 players on the team have now been put into COVID protocols over the course of the 2021-22 season.