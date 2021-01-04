St. Louis Blues begin full-squad workouts Monday

ST. LOUIS – The Blues begin full-squad workouts Monday at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights.
Training camp won’t last long and there’s no pre-season. The first regular-season game is on January 13 at Colorado. The home opener is January 18 against San Jose.
Fans are not allowed yet.
The blues biggest addition this off-season was free agent Torey Krug.
