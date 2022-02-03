St. Louis Blues forward in running for NHL’s fastest skater award

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou (25) celebrates after scoring a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the third period during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ST. LOUIS–Jordan Kyrou takes to the ice in Las Vegas this weekend for the first time as an All-Star, but the forward, in the middle of a breakout season with St. Louis during his fourth NHL campaign, will have something else on the line as well.

Kyrou was announced Thursday as a contestant in the Verizon NHL Fastest Skater contest, joining Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers, Adrian Kempe of the Los Angeles Kings, Kyle Connor of the Winnepeg Jets, Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers.

Kyrou is the only St. Louis Blues representative in either the skills or all-star game. Former Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will be part of a “breakaway challenge” contest,

The winner gets $30,000. The event will be held as part of the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook starting at 6:30 pm CT Friday night.

The All-Star Game is Saturday at 2pm CT, also in Las Vegas