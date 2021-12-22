St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington’s Winter Classic gear revealed

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, left, makes a save on a shot against Chicago Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Chicago, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

ST. LOUIS–The NHL is on a Christmas break until Sunday, when teams will be able to resume practice and hopefully resume the season on schedule despite a rise in COVID cases which have put many players in league protocols.

In the meantime, the St. Louis Blues are unwrapping a bit of a present for fans, showing off the gear goalie Jordan Binnington will wear when the Blues play in the NHL Winter Classic against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field on New Year’s Day.

Our goalies must have been good this year 'cause Santa came early with the #WinterClassic gear. pic.twitter.com/gFoJlcJOxh — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 22, 2021

Binnington’s helmet pays tribute to two former Blues goalies. Galen Hall started the franchise’s first game between the pipes against the Minnesota North Stars in 1967, and Mike Liut is still the team’s all-time leader in wins.

“He’s actually my agent,” Binnington told the team’s website. “I figured on top of the percentage I give him from my salary, I should also showcase him a little bit and give him some love.”

Puck drop for Blues-Wild is scheduled for 6pm on Saturday January 1. The game will be carried on TNT