St. Louis Blues ink Colton Parayko to eight-year extension

St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) in the third period during an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. St. Louis won 5-4 in overtime. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

ST. LOUIS– While the Blues have some unfinished offseason business left, the NHL club announced a deal Wednesday that takes care of something that would have dominated the 2022 offseason, inking defenseman Colton Parayko to an eight year, $52 million extension.

Parayko would have been a free agent after this coming season.

“I can’t wait to wear the Blue Note for another nine years,” Parayko told the team’s website. “St. Louis has been my home now for six seasons, and this is where I want to be. All the relationships I’ve gained, the teammates I’ve had, and the organization have all had a big impact on me. Winning here in 2019 was special, and I want the chance to stay here and do that again.

The annual average value of the contract works out to $6.5 million.

The Blues still have to figure out what will happen to forward Vladimir Taraskeno, who has requested a trade. Doug Armstrong, the Blues GM, has said previously that Tarasenko, who has two years and $15 million in cap money left on his deal, should be prepared to stay in St. Louis if a deal can’t be found.

The Blues now have three defensemen, including Justin Faulk and Torey Krug, who will cost the team $6.5 million against the cap through the 2026-2027 season. Parayko’s new deal runs through 2029-2030.