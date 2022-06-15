INDEPENDENCE, Mo. – St. Louis Blues hockey returns to the Kanas City area this fall.

The NHL announced Wednesday that for the second-consecutive year, the Blues will play a preseason game at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, hosting the Dallas Stars. The ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks play their home games in the 6,000-seat arena.

The venue played host to a preseason game between the Blues and Chicago Blackhawks before the start of last season, tickets sold out to the rivalry matchup in six hours.

“All of us with the Mavericks have tremendous respect for the St. Louis Blues organization. When we were given the opportunity to bring the game to Kansas City last year, I felt it was a no-brainer,” ECHL’s Kansas City Mavericks team owner Lamar Hunt, Jr., stated in a news release.

“These NHL exhibition games certainly help us in our mission to continue to grow the sport of hockey in the Kansas City metro area.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on July 7 at noon and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.

In addition to the game in the metro, the Blues also have a preseason game in Wichita where they’ll skate against the Arizona Coyotes at INTRUST Bank Arena on September 24.