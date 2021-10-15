St. Louis Blues new National Anthem singer is the fans

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MAY 15: A detailed view of the arena during the national anthem in Game Three between the San Jose Sharks and the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on May 15, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Blues are starting a new anthem tradition for home games and it involves the fans! The team says starting with its opening night on October 23, the Blues are encouraging fans to sing that anthem at each home game in support of the nation’s veterans.

For many years, the Blues have invited fans to help sing the anthem during their Salute to Military Night. And, on Oct. 23, when the Blues host the LA Kings, the Blues will extend that tradition to every home game.

The Blues issued a press release on the new tradition this morning saying sports fans love their traditions. The team says Blues fans never get tired of counting goals with the towel man, karaoke-ing to “Country Roads” or proclaiming the “home of the Blues.”

The team says other teams have their traditions too and Blues fans may not always get excited about the cannons firing at a Columbus Blues game or the cheers at a Predators game in Nashville.

However, the Blues say there is one tradition that transcends allegiances. They say the National Anthem is a time of pride and reflection and a time when home and visiting fans can come together and be part of something bigger.

The team says it is a ‘call of duty’ that will add weight to an already heavy custom. They also say it is an opportunity for Blues fans to engage and set the tone before the puck drops.

Their previous national anthem singer was Charles Glenn. He sang for the Blues for 19 years. He retired after the team’s historic Stanley Cup Championship. He came back for the Blues’ Game 3 of the Stanley Cup First Round in 2021.