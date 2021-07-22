St. Louis Blues release 2021-2022 schedule

ST. LOUIS – The National Hockey League announced schedules for the upcoming 2021-2022 season Thursday, as teams return to a full 82 game slate after two seasons of condensed play due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The St. Louis Blues will open the season on Oct. 16 at Colorado. The club’s home opener is Oct. 23 against Los Angeles.
The Blues are scheduled to participate in the Winter Classic series in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 1 and get their first crack at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 13.
The full schedule is below
OCTOBER
Oct. 16 at Colorado Avalanche
Oct. 18 at Arizona Coyotes
Oct. 20 at Vegas Golden Knights
Oct. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Oct. 25 vs. Los Angeles Kings
Oct. 28 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Oct. 30 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
NOVEMBER
Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Kings
Nov. 4 at San Jose Sharks
Nov. 7 at Anaheim Ducks
Nov. 9 at Winnipeg Jets
Nov. 11 vs. Nashville Predators
Nov. 13 at Carolina Hurricanes
Nov. 14 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Nov. 16 vs. Arizona Coyotes
Nov. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks
Nov. 20 at Dallas Stars
Nov. 22 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Nov. 24 at Detroit Red Wings
Nov. 26 at Chicago Blackhawks
Nov. 27 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Nov. 30 vs Tampa Bay Lightning
DECEMBER
Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning
Dec. 4 at Florida Panthers
Dec. 7 vs. Florida Panthers
Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Dec. 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Dec. 12 vs. Anaheim Ducks
Dec. 14 at Dallas Stars
Dec. 17 vs. Dallas Stars
Dec. 19 at Winnipeg Jets
Dec. 21 at Ottawa Senators
Dec. 23 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Dec. 27 vs. New Jersey Devils
Dec. 29 vs. Edmonton Oilers
JANUARY
Jan. 1 at Minnesota Wild (Winter Classic)
Jan. 5 at Pittsburgh Penguins
Jan. 7 vs. Washington Capitals
Jan. 9 vs. Dallas Stars
Jan. 13 vs. Seattle Kraken
Jan. 15 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Jan. 17 vs. Nashville Predators
Jan. 21 at Seattle Kraken
Jan. 23 at Vancouver Canucks
Jan. 24 at Calgary Flames
Jan. 27 vs. Calgary Flames
Jan. 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Jan. 30 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
FEBRUARY
Feb. 1 at Montreal Canadiens
Feb. 4-5: NHL All-Star Weekend
Feb. 7-22: Olympic Break (pending agreement)*
Feb. 25 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Feb. 27 at Chicago Blackhawks
Feb. 28 at Philadelphia Flyers
MARCH
March 2 at New York Rangers
March 5 at New York Islanders
March 6 at New Jersey Devils
March 8 vs. Ottawa Senators
March 10 vs. New York Rangers
March 12 at Nashville Predators
March 13 vs. Winnipeg Jets
March 17 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
March 19 at Columbus Blue Jackets
March 22 at Washington Capitals
March 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
March 26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
March 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks
March 30 at Vancouver Canucks
APRIL
April 1 at Edmonton Oilers
April 2 at Calgary Flames
April 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes
April 6 vs. Seattle Kraken
April 8 vs. Minnesota Wild
April 9 vs. New York Islanders
April 12 at Boston Bruins
April 14 at Buffalo Sabres
April 16 vs. Minnesota Wild
April 17 at Nashville Predators
April 19 vs. Boston Bruins
April 21 at San Jose Sharks
April 23 at Arizona Coyotes
April 24 at Anaheim Ducks
April 26 at Colorado Avalanche
April 29 vs. Vegas Golden Knights