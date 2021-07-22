St. Louis Blues release 2021-2022 schedule

St. Louis Blues’ David Perron (57) celebrates with Ryan O’Reilly (90), Torey Krug (47), Mike Hoffman (68) and Brayden Schenn (10) after scoring his second goal of the night, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Thursday, May 13, 2021 in St. Louis. The Blues erased a 3-0 deficit to win 7-3. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

ST. LOUIS – The National Hockey League announced schedules for the upcoming 2021-2022 season Thursday, as teams return to a full 82 game slate after two seasons of condensed play due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Louis Blues will open the season on Oct. 16 at Colorado. The club’s home opener is Oct. 23 against Los Angeles.

The Blues are scheduled to participate in the Winter Classic series in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Wild on Jan. 1 and get their first crack at the Seattle Kraken on Jan. 13.

The full schedule is below

OCTOBER

Oct. 16 at Colorado Avalanche

Oct. 18 at Arizona Coyotes

Oct. 20 at Vegas Golden Knights

Oct. 23 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Oct. 25 vs. Los Angeles Kings

Oct. 28 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Oct. 30 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

NOVEMBER

Nov. 3 at Los Angeles Kings

Nov. 4 at San Jose Sharks

Nov. 7 at Anaheim Ducks

Nov. 9 at Winnipeg Jets

Nov. 11 vs. Nashville Predators

Nov. 13 at Carolina Hurricanes

Nov. 14 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Nov. 16 vs. Arizona Coyotes

Nov. 18 vs. San Jose Sharks

Nov. 20 at Dallas Stars

Nov. 22 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Nov. 24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nov. 26 at Chicago Blackhawks

Nov. 27 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Nov. 30 vs Tampa Bay Lightning

DECEMBER

Dec. 2 at Tampa Bay Lightning

Dec. 4 at Florida Panthers

Dec. 7 vs. Florida Panthers

Dec. 9 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Dec. 11 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Dec. 12 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Dec. 14 at Dallas Stars

Dec. 17 vs. Dallas Stars

Dec. 19 at Winnipeg Jets

Dec. 21 at Ottawa Senators

Dec. 23 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Dec. 27 vs. New Jersey Devils

Dec. 29 vs. Edmonton Oilers

JANUARY

Jan. 1 at Minnesota Wild (Winter Classic)

Jan. 5 at Pittsburgh Penguins

Jan. 7 vs. Washington Capitals

Jan. 9 vs. Dallas Stars

Jan. 13 vs. Seattle Kraken

Jan. 15 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Jan. 17 vs. Nashville Predators

Jan. 21 at Seattle Kraken

Jan. 23 at Vancouver Canucks

Jan. 24 at Calgary Flames

Jan. 27 vs. Calgary Flames

Jan. 29 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Jan. 30 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

FEBRUARY

Feb. 1 at Montreal Canadiens

Feb. 4-5: NHL All-Star Weekend

Feb. 7-22: Olympic Break (pending agreement)*

Feb. 25 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Feb. 27 at Chicago Blackhawks

Feb. 28 at Philadelphia Flyers

MARCH

March 2 at New York Rangers

March 5 at New York Islanders

March 6 at New Jersey Devils

March 8 vs. Ottawa Senators

March 10 vs. New York Rangers

March 12 at Nashville Predators

March 13 vs. Winnipeg Jets

March 17 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

March 19 at Columbus Blue Jackets

March 22 at Washington Capitals

March 24 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

March 26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

March 28 vs. Vancouver Canucks

March 30 at Vancouver Canucks

APRIL

April 1 at Edmonton Oilers

April 2 at Calgary Flames

April 4 vs. Arizona Coyotes

April 6 vs. Seattle Kraken

April 8 vs. Minnesota Wild

April 9 vs. New York Islanders

April 12 at Boston Bruins

April 14 at Buffalo Sabres

April 16 vs. Minnesota Wild

April 17 at Nashville Predators

April 19 vs. Boston Bruins

April 21 at San Jose Sharks

April 23 at Arizona Coyotes

April 24 at Anaheim Ducks

April 26 at Colorado Avalanche

April 29 vs. Vegas Golden Knights