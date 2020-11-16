St. Louis Blues reveal Reverse Retro jersey for 2020-21 season

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues will wear their Reverse Retro jersey for several games during the 2020-21 season.

The jersey revealed on Monday, in partnership with the NHL and adidas, “completely flips the colors used on the team’s sweater worn in the late 1990s.”

All 31 teams will participate in the alternate jersey program this coming season for the first time in NHL history. Adidas worked with every team to create the Reverse Retro jersies.

Fans can preorder the Blues Reverse Retro jersey by visiting STLAuthentics.com. Jerseys will also be available to purchase in-person at the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center beginning December 1.

“Our goal from day one has been to work with the NHL and all of the teams to bring creativity, innovation and energy to the sport with all that we do. What better way to do that than to bring together the nostalgia of historical moments in each teams’ history with something new via designs that have never been seen before in the sport,” Senior Director at adidas Hockey Dan Near said.