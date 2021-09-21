St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas agree to deal ahead of fall camp

St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas (18) moves the puck away from the net as Anaheim Ducks’ Adam Henrique (14) is shoved by Blues’ Colton Parayko (55) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ST. LOUIS- Less than 48 hours before the St. Louis Blues open up training camp in Maryland Heights Thursday, the last remaining offseason priority was addressed Tuesday night when the team announced it had reached agreement on a 2 year contract with forward Robert Thomas.

Thomas was a restricted free agent. According to a news release from the club, the deal is worth an average annual value of $2.8 million.

Thomas is entering his fourth NHL season. Last season, he scored 12 points with three goals and nine assists. He missed 23 games due to injuries in 2021.