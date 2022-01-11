St. Louis Blues schedule: team preps for first crack at Seattle Kraken Thursday

Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn (29) plays against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- The Blues return to the ice Thursday night at Enterprise Center, and for the first time, will host the expansion Seattle Kraken at 7pm. It’s the first of three meetings between the two clubs, who are also scheduled to drop the puck against one another in Seattle January 21 before an April tilt in St. Louis in April.

Seattle is 10-20 in last place in the Pacific Division, and will be without former St. Louis Blues forward Jaden Schwartz, who injured his hand late last month and will be out for six weeks. Schwartz is tied for third in scoring for Seattle with 20 points, on six goals and 14 assists.

Former Blues defenseman Vince Dunn has three goals and 10 assists for Seattle.

Here’s how the rest of the month of January’s schedule looks for the Blues:

Saturday 1/15-Toronto @6pm CT

Monday 1/17-Nashville @7pm CT

Friday 1/21 @ Seattle @9pm CT

Sunday 1/23 @ Vancouver @9pm CT

Monday 1/24 @ Calgary @8pm CT

Thursday 1/27 Calgary 7pm CT

Saturday 1/29 Winnipeg 2pm CT

Sunday 1/30 Chicago 6pm CT