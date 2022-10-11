ST. LOUIS – Hockey season is on the horizon. The St. Louis Blues hit the ice for their 2022-23 season opener on Saturday, and fans now have an idea who they might see at Enterprise Center this weekend.

The Blues released their 23-man Opening Night roster on Monday, five days ahead of the team’s first game this season against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blues have the opportunity to dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders on Opening Night. Three others will not play and represent scratches.

Here is a look at St. Louis’ squad to start the new season…

Forwards

Noel Acciari

Ivan Barbashev

Logan Brown

Pavel Buchnevich

Jordan Kyrou

Ryan O’Reilly

Brandon Saad

Brayden Schenn

Vladimir Tarasenko

Robert Thomas

Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker

Defenseman

Robert Bortuzzo

Justin Faulk

Torey Krug

Nick Leddy

Niko Mikkola

Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen

Goaltenders

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss

Injured Reserve

Scott Perunovich

Marco Scandella

Since the Blues don’t play until Saturday, roster changes could still be made prior to Saturday’s game. A lot of that will depend on how much money gets freed up by placing injured defenseman Perunovich and Scandella on the injured list.

The Blues are already running close to this year’s $83.1 million salary cap. Once the financial get resolved, it’s possible the team could add forwards Jake Neighbors and Josh Leivo to the Opening Night roster. Both were assigned to the AHL-affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds on Monday.

The Opening Night roster features 20 players from last year, all but one who saw action in the playoffs. Acciari and Greiss are the only new additions. They arrive after the losses of David Perron and Ville Husso in the offseason.

The Blues begin the new season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, When they start, they will have been the last NHL team to play their first game of the new season. Every other team plays at least one by Friday and some will have played in up to three games.

To pass the time between the oddly-long wait, the Blues are practicing three days in North Charleston, South Carolina, this week as part of a team bonding trip.

“We’ve got some new guys [on the team], and even if we didn’t, it’s good for guys to get away,” Blues Head Coach Craig Berube told WCBD in North Carolina. “Get some cohesiveness, some chemistry together, just bond a little bit. It makes you tighter. You have to be a tight hockey team to be successful in this League.”

Fans can watch the first Blues game Saturday on Bally Sports Midwest, beginning with an hour-long pregame special at 6 p.m. That programming will also feature roster introductions.